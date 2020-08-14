Part Of Tamaki Drive Closed To Vehicles This Weekend

Tamaki Drive between Quay Street and the Ngapipi Bridge will be closed to all traffic including buses from 10 tonight until Sunday evening.

For vehicle traffic, there will be signs for the detour route along Ngapipi Road, Orakei Road, Shore Road, Ayr Street Gladstone Road, St Stephens Avenue, Brighton Road and Parnell Road.

A lane will be maintained for emergency vehicles and the footpath on the south side of Tamaki Drive will be open for pedestrians and people on bikes.

The closure is to allow a 450-tonne crane to lift two 60-tonne beams onto the new pedestrian bridge extension at Point Resolution. Each beam is the same weight as about four double-decker buses.

While planning for the work progressing continues, a final decision will be made later today based on the Government’s announcement on COVID-19 Alert Levels.

The new pedestrian bridge will be constructed on the northern (sea) side of the existing Point Resolution Estuary Bridge. The existing shared path on the bridge will be converted to continue the bi-directional cycleway.

The weekend closure for the pedestrian bridge is part of the larger $14.4 million Tamaki Drive cycle route project.

“This project will improve walking and cycling facilities along Tamaki Drive,” says David Nelson, AT’s Portfolio Delivery Director (Projects).

“Once complete, the cycleway will connect with cycle routes to Glen Innes, Parnell, and the central city. During construction, low spots on Tamaki Drive will be raised to improve protection against flooding.”

The full-weekend operation at Point Resolution will be on reclaimed land and a special crane will be used to lift the beams onto the new bridge.

The crane will need to be setup in two locations to perform the job. It takes at least 18 hours to set up the crane, lift the beams into place and then dismantle. Once the crane has been moved to the next location, it will take another 18 hours to do the work.

AT thanks residents for their patience while we carry out this important work that will improve safety and movement in the area.

For more information on the Tamaki Drive Cycle Route project, visit: http://AT.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/tamaki-drive-improvements/tamaki-drive-cycle-route

-ENDS-

© Scoop Media

