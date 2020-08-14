Update:Further Arrest Following Invercargill Store Aggravated Robbery

Invercargill Police have today arrested a second offender in relation to the aggravated robbery of the Gladstone Night 'n Day store on 30 July.

The 31-year-old man has been jointly charged with aggravated robbery, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and two thefts.

He will appear in the Invercargill District Court this afternoon.

The victim, who was stabbed, has now been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

Police enquiries are continuing in regards to identifying a third person who is believed to have assisted with the aggravated robbery.

A 38-year-old man appeared in the Invercargill District Court on 12 August.

He is due to reappear on 1 September.

Police would like to again thank the Invercargill community for their assistance in this inquiry.

Anyone with information in relation to this case is asked to call 105 and quote file number 200731/0942, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

