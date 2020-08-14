Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Changes To Huia Pool+Fitness And Stokes Valley Pool+Fitness At Alert Level 2

Friday, 14 August 2020, 5:50 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

In order to continue to keep our young people learning to swim in a safe environment during Alert Level 2, we will be making some changes to the operating hours of Huia Pool + Fitness and Stokes Valley Pool + Fitness.

Huia Pool will be closed for public swimming on the following days and times beginning Monday 17 August.

- Monday - Friday closed for public swimming between 3.15pm to 6.15pm.

- Saturday mornings closed for public swimming until 12.30pm. The Hydrotherapy Pool will be open from 4.30pm to 6.00pm.

- Sunday mornings closed for public swimming until 12.30pm. The Hydrotherapy Pool will be open from 1.00pm to 6.00pm.

- The Huia Pool Fitness Suite will continue to operate during these times.

Stokes Valley Pool will be closed for public swimming on the following days and times beginning Monday 17 August:

- Thursdays closed for public swimming from 3.30pm to 6.00pm.

- The Stokes Valley Pool Fitness Suite will continue to operate during this time.

We ask that all our Learn to Swim customers help us with social distancing by adhering to the one parent or caregiver to one child ratio, when attending swimming lessons and arrive to your lesson a little earlier than the start time to allow time for contact tracing.

Public swimming is available at both facilities outside of the hours stated above. We thank everyone for their support in helping our facilities to operate safely during this challenging time.

These restrictions relate to Alert Level 2 only, a move to another Alert Level will result in further changes.

Additional information:

- We see 2,600 learn to swim children each week at our facilities

- Regular instruction is important to maintain a child’s progress in learning to swim

- Over 210 hours of public swimming is available per week at each of our facilities. These required closures to public swimming in order to keep our children safe, are for a total of 25 hours only.

