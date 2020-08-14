Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

COVID-19 What You Need To Know In Our District, Along With Weekly Wrap Up Of Council News

Friday, 14 August 2020, 5:59 pm
Thames Coromandel District Council

This week:

  • COVID-19 - what you need to know in our district
  • Mercury Bay ward news
  • Thames ward news - and a $8.2million PGF boost to boot
  • Coromandel-Colville ward news
  • South Eastern Ward (Tairua, Pauanui and Whangamata) news
  • Dune erosion management and restoration continues
  • Meetings coming up
  • Microchip Mondays

COVID-19 what you need to know in our district

Following the government's announcement today - we are still at Alert Level 2. This means we continue as we go - but just with more emphasis on contactless, social distancing and continuing good hygiene practices.

  • All businesses can open if they can do it safely. This will help to get people back to work.
  • We can go in-store at local businesses.
  • Tertiary education facilities, schools and early learning centres will be open.
  • We can travel between regions.(apart from Auckland)
  • We can safely connect and socialise with close friends and family.
  • We can visit local restaurants, cafes and bars.
  • We can return to our regular recreation activities.
  • We can celebrate life’s important moments with our loved ones such as weddings, funerals, birthdays and anniversaries.
  • Small religious gatherings and ceremonies can be held with public health measures in place.

There are COVID testing stations set up in our district - All GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice before attending.

The number of designated GP practices (which will provide COVID-19 assessment for people who are not registered with the practice) ncludes:

• Whangamata Medical Centre, 103 Lincoln Rd, Whangamata

• Te Korowai O Hauora Thames, 210 Richmond Street, Thames

• Mercury Bay Medical Centre, 87 Albert St, Whitianga

Mercury Bay ward news

Mercury Bay skate park (concept plan pictured). Tenders are now in and being evaluated. A report will then go to Council to approve budgets, so construction will start after that.

Taputapuatea footbridge Construction planned to resume Monday 24 August, taking two weeks to complete.

Hot Water Beach car parks. At the Domain Road and Bulll Paddock car parks we're doing some more strength tests on the pavement. Road sealing will happen once the pavement is finished.

Whangapoua boat ramp – The improvement works to the boat ramp were planned to start on Monday.

Whangapoua drainage– All concrete work is done and our contractors are reinstating the pavement.

Thames ward news

Kōpū business and marine precinct $8.2million boost. (Overview of Kōpū pictured) The commercial and business sector of Kōpū is goint to take off with an $8.2 million injection from the government to revamp our marine-servicing infrastructure and create new economic development opportunities through the Provincial Growth Fund. You can find out more here.

Thames innovating streets programme - We have the opportunity to reimagine what the central area of Thames around the intersection of Pollen and Mary Streets could look and feel like, thanks to funding from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The project, which we’re calling Create the Vibe – Thames, has received 90 per cent funding ($320,125.50) from Waka Kotahi. The remaining 10 per cent ($35,569.50) is coming from Thames Community Board budgets.

The Create the Vibe – Thames project team is finalising a plan to get the community involved in co-designing a thriving public space in the heart of town.

Get your thinking caps on now, because we’ll be setting up the Create the Vibe – Thames HQ in a few weeks near the intersection and we’ll want to hear from you about your ideas to create a buzzing civic heart that people will want to spend time in and return to again and again.

To help get the creative juices flowing, and to enter to win a $50 Pak 'n' Save voucher, we've got a few questions in a very short survey here

Thames Community Board meeting. Earlier this week the Board allocated nearly $60,000 of community board funding to a broad range of local groups that run sports, events and carry out good works in the Board area. You can read the highlights package of the board meeting or watch the audio here.

Coromandel-Colville news

Street light repairs, We've had a number of sreetlights that have been out around Coromandel Town that Powerco is investigating.

We're responsible for maintaining streetlights only, so when there is fault with the streetlight power supply (which must be confirmed by our contractor), then we report these faults to our electricity retailer, who then passes on the fault details to Powerco. Powerco deals with the power lines, poles, transformers, cables and pipes that connect homes and businesses with the electricity and gas they need.

It is important that if a streetlight near you is not working tyou contact us by calling 07 868 0200 as soon as possible. This will assist our contractor to identify and repair the fault as soon as possible or, if it is confirmed as a circuit fault, we will contact our electricity retailer to report it. Please give a good description of the location of the light(s), such as a street address, and a description of the problem.

Port Charles roading work - A new timber retaining wall to support the existing road leading into Port Charles is about to be built. The following road closures are planned from Monday 24 August for up to six weeks.

• 7am to 9am - closures times no greater than 10mins
• 9am to 3pm – road to be open for the first 10mins on the hour
• 3pm to 4.30pm - closure times no greater than 10mins
• 4.30pm to 6pm - road to be open for the first 10mins on the hour

These closures will be in place from Monday to Friday for the duration of the workm but open for emergency services at any time.

South Eastern ward (Tairua, Pauanui and Whangamata) news

The Whangamata Community Board met this week (pictured) and allocated $37,000 of grants to community organisations. Other items on the agenda included updates on the Beverley Hills water treatment plant upgrade, completion of Wentworth Valley Road sealing and coastal management issues. You can read the highlights package or view the meeting online here.

The Tairua-Paunaui Community Board also met this week and allocated $37,000 of grant funds. The Board also heard about updates on Royal Billy Point boatramp work and the refurbishment of the Pepe Rd toilets ijn Tairua. You can read the highlights package or view the meeting online here.

Dune erosion management and restoration continues

Thanks to the 28 volunteers, linked with the Cooks Beachcare group at last weekend's planting day. Some barrier ropes were also installed to complete this project

Wharekaho/Simpsons Beach - Planting was done on the coastal reserve in front of a private property in Wharekaho, which will be completed this weekend with the bach owners.

Ngati Hei Marae wetland restoration – As part of our Coastcare-Waikato partnership, 3500 plants were delivered to Ngati Hei's wetland restoration project. WRC, DOC, TCDC, Mercury Bay Environmental Trust and Joe Davis from Ngati Hei, were on hand to help unload the plants. Another 2300 plants from Coastcare-Waikato have been delivered to the Mercury Bay nursery for dune planting.

Whangapoua/ Matarangi - Preparation of Whangapoua Meri Te Tai Mangakahia and Matarangi Kenwood reserve planting areas has been postponed

Matarangi Spit - There was a planting of dune plants at the Matarangi Spit (boundary of the 11th hole of the Golf course) today. This was a trial, to ascertain if the windblown sand can be captured and if this could stabilise some of the dunes around the spit walkway.

Upcoming meetings

  • Coromandel-Colville Community Board meeting, Tuesday18 August at 10am in the Board meeting room (355 Kapanga Rd)
  • Mercury Bay Community Board meeting, Wednesday 19 August at 9am in the Board meeting room (6 Monk St)
  • Emergency Management Committe meeting.Thursday 19 August in the Thames Council chamber
  • Audit and Risk Committee meeting Wednesday 26 August in the Thames Council Chambes, Mackay St, Thames.

All meetings are recorded and posted online to our Council website and facebook pages.

Copies of agendas, reports and minutes are available on this page or at Council offices, two days before the meeting.

Members of the public and media are welcome to attend the public part of the meeting. If there is a report you wish to speak to, you may do so in the public forum of the meeting. See our website here for more information on how to register.

During August, we're providing low cost Microchip Monday’ service for dog owners in our district - for just $25.

Microchipping helps us to promptly identify dogs that are roaming or lost so we can reunite dogs with their owners rather than take them to the dog pound. We’ve noticed many dogs on our database haven’t been microchipped.

The next ones being held (9am-12pm)

  • Monday 17 August – 620 Port Road, Whangamata
  • Monday 24 August – 515 Mackay Street, Thames

