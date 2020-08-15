Tokoroa Family Health And COVID19

Last night National Hauora Coalition received confirmation from Waikato DHB that a patient at our Tokoroa Family Health practice has returned a positive COVID-19 test result.

This patient is a close contact of an existing COVID-19 positive cluster from Auckland, a member of which travelled to Tokoroa and visited whānau there. We have been in touch with the practice and confirmed that all appropriate precautions were taken, with the patient swabbed in the red stream by staff in PPE. Staff worked late last night to test other close contacts at the direction of Public Health.

The clinic is now closed for a deep clean with all staff swabbed and awaiting test results. Staff are continuing with telephone consultations in the meantime to minimise the disruption of healthcare provision to the community.

We continue to work closely with our partners at Waikato DHB and Ministry of Health to support the Tokoroa community.

About Tokoroa Family Health

Tokoroa Family Health is a National Hauora Coalition (NHC) clinic based at Tokoroa Hospital with over 7,000 enrolled patients and provides a wide range of medical services to the Tokoroa population. About National Hauora Coalition The NHC kaupapa is mana whānau, whānau ora and is a lead advocate for hauora Māori (Wai 2687) through the Waitangi Tribunal Health Services Kaupapa Inquiry (Wai 2575). In its day to day activities NHC partners with a wide range of agencies, Iwi and industry groups to commission and deliver a broad range of indigenously designed health and social services to improve health outcomes for Māori, achieve health equity and greater social cohesion for the benefit of Aotearoa. Ends

