Serious Crash, SH 5, Te Pohue - One Person In Critical Condition - Eastern

One person is in critical condition following a crash in Hawke’s Bay.

Police and ambulance were called around 11am to the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 5 at Te Pohue, just south of Ohurakura Road.

The vehicle left the road and traffic was not impeded.

A helicopter was called to the scene and transported the person in critical condition.

There were no other significant injuries

The Serious Crash Unit was advised and the circumstances of the crash will be investigated.

© Scoop Media

