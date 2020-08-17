Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikato’s COVID-19 Fundraising Cookbook Wins International Awards

Monday, 17 August 2020, 8:37 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

The world’s most elite chefs have won these awards: Jamie Oliver, Paul Hollywood, Michael Roux and, closer to home, Josh Emett, Nadia Lim and Michael Van de Elzen.

And now Waikato Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) has won two awards in the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards for its The Mighty Waikato Cookbook, which it created during COVID-19 lockdown to raise money to help put food on the table for the region’s most vulnerable.

The Mighty Cookbook has won awards for the categories of Food Books Fighting Covid and Sustainable Books and go on to compete for “Best in the World” in those categories at a ceremony in 2021. The Gourmand Awards have been compared to the “Oscars” for film.

Waikato CDEM group public information manager Nicola Chrisp says the awards certainly came as a surprise.

“It was definitely not an objective we set out to achieve when we embarked on this mission,” says Nicola.

“The cookbook came out of the Waikato region’s response to COVID-19 as a way to celebrate some of our favourite food establishments while they were forced to close and raise money to help pay for meals and food parcels for those who needed help. It also provided a way for people to help in the response; one of the most frequently asked questions through our social media channels. It was a fantastic community-led initiative - and I bet no one can say they’ve created an award-winning cookbook from scratch to design in two weeks flat.

“At a time when the country is facing the possibility of a resurgence of Covid-19, this is a nice reminder that many hands across many agencies have worked tirelessly keeping the welfare of our community at the heart of everything they do.”

More than 40 restaurants and cafes contributed recipes to the cookbook, and more than $10,000 was raised towards Momentum Waikato and Wise Group’s community kitchen. The large commercial kitchen set up at Claudelands Event Centre produced over 457,514 individual meals. The Claudelands report dashboard shows:

  • 90,290 individuals served
  • 62,042 frozen meals distributed to providers
  • 8,110 food parcels distributed to providers
  • 886 daily average for frozen meals
  • 145 daily average for food parcels
  • 10 weeks of operation.

Momentum Waikato chief executive Kelvyn Eglinton says funders in the Waikato came together immediately to help provide a one stop shop for the provision of food and winter essentials for vulnerable families and people.

“It was great seeing Waikato CDEM churn out that fundraising cookbook so quickly, and the many communities of the Waikato step up to play a role in providing a response or donating money or time. This generosity is a core value of the Waikato, and it’s been recognised in a fighting COVID category of a cookbook award. Who would have thought?”

Wise Group Operations Manager Erana Severne agrees that a collective effort was the “secret sauce” in delivering a successful local response during lockdown.

“Innovative projects, resources and tools were developed to benefit individuals, whānau, and the community. As we now face a possible resurgence of COVID-19 this powerful collective approach will be key in our ongoing work to support local people.”

The Mighty Waikato Cookbook can still be bought for a donation and downloaded at mightywaikatocookbook.co.nz. Donations are pay what you can, from as little as $5 to as much as you feel you can give.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Election To be Held On 17 October


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the General Election will be held on 17 October.
“The Electoral Commission, via the Ministry of Justice, has advised me that a safe and accessible election is achievable on this date. This short delay gives the Commission more time to prepare including freeing up facilities for early voting during school holidays,” Jacinda Ardern said.
“Moving the date by four weeks also gives all parties a fair shot to campaign and delivers New Zealanders certainty without unnecessarily long delays...
More>>

 

Scoop Coverage: Auckland To Remain At Level 3 Restrictions And Rest Of NZ At Level 2 For 12 More Days

Auckland will remain at level three restrictions and the rest of the country at level 2 for 12 more days Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced. She said this would be reviewed on August 21, but there was no indication yet anywhere was required to go to level More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The New Lockdowns, Leadership And Lebanon

As Melbourne has shown, the webs of urban life overlap so extensively that community transmission can be very hard to trace, let alone control. Each of the family members in the South Auckland family at the centre of the current outbreak will have had ... More>>


ALSO:

National: Emma Mellow As Auckland Central Candidate

Tonight the National Party has selected Emma Mellow to stand in the Auckland Central electorate for the 2020 General Election. Emma Mellow replaces retiring MP Nikki Kaye who first won the seat from Labour in 2008. Emma leads a team of communications ... More>>

ALSO:

Travel: Update On New Zealand And The Cook Islands Bubble

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Henry Puna have welcomed the completion of phase one in the establishment of a travel bubble between New Zealand and the Cook Island. More>>

Election 2020: Labour Launch

E ngā mana e ngā reo Ngāti whātua ngā mana whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau, e tika te kōrero Ehara taku toa he toa (taki tahi) he toa (taki tini) No rēira tātou e huihui mai nei, ka ‘Hoake tonu tātou’ Thank you for that welcome. And thank ... More>>


Democracy 2.0: NextElection Partners With Scoop For Exciting Democracy Tech

Joint Press Release: NextElection, Scoop.co.nz, ScoopCitizen NextElection , a technology platform empowering democracy and Government accountability, and Scoop Independent News have partnered to strengthen citizen participation in the 2020 New Zealand General ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Poll On Management Approval

New Zealanders’ overall trust in the Ministry of Health and Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic is at 82%, down from 91% during April. Overall distrust that the Ministry and Government will manage it in ways which best protect themselves More>>

Election 2020: National Releases 2020 Party List

National’s 2020 Party List is a strong mix of experience coming up through our Caucus, and new and exciting talent joining our team from communities across New Zealand, Party President Peter Goodfellow says. “The National Party is incredibly ... More>>

Horizon Research Limited: How Judith Collins Stopped The Bleeding

Horizon Research includes questions on voting from time to time in its surveys – for both forthcoming referenda and general elections. More>>

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 