Further Checkpoints Established As Part Of Ongoing Response To Alert Level Changes

Police are continuing to operate a now increased number of checkpoints in both North and South Auckland as we continue to play our part in helping to prevent any further community spread of COVID19.

We have increased the number of checkpoints in South Auckland by three.

That brings the number of checkpoints currently operating to 13.

The new checkpoints are at Pinnacle Hill/Medhurst Road, Buckville Rd/Harrisville Rd and Mill Rd/Razorback Rd

North Auckland checkpoints are:

- SH1/Mangawhai Road

- Mangawhai Rd/North of Coal Hill Rd

- MangawhaiRd/Ryan Rd

- Mangawhai Rd/Cames Rd

- Black Swamp, West of Rako Rd

South Auckland checkpoint locations are:

- SH1/Bombay

- SH1/Bombay

- Mill Rd/Razorback Rd

- Pinnacle Hill Rd/Medhurst Rd

- Tuakau Rd/Buckland Rd

- Buckville Rd/Harrisville Rd

- Kawakawa/Orere Rd.

& Orere/Matingarahi Rd.

- Mangatawhiri Rd.

Lyons Rd

Further details on these locations are available on our website: police.govt.nz

Travel in and out of Auckland is heavily restricted and members of the public can expect that Police will be questioning them around their movements.

You must have documentation to show Police and to support why you need to leave or enter Tāmaki Makaurau.

The regulations and exemptions available to the community is led by the Ministry of Health.

Information on this and how to apply for an exemption is available on the COVID19 website.

(www.covid19.govt.nz) .

The current available data shows that as of 4pm Saturday 15 August, more than 50,000 vehicles have gone through Police check points since the regional lockdown started.

Of those 50,468 stopped, 676 vehicles have been turned around.

More up-to-data will be available tomorrow.

These numbers show the significant volumes of traffic going through Police checkpoints and for that reason, we urge people to ensure they are only undertaking essential and permitted travel in and out of Tāmaki Makaurau.

We are asking drivers to have as much documentation as possible ready to show Police at the checkpoints.

If you do not have this, then unfortunately Police will have to turn you around.

Motorists should plan to expect delays at the checkpoints at peak hours.

© Scoop Media

