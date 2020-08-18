Top Ten Kōrero Focusing On Making A Walkway Paradise

A proposal for a world-class network of walkways and trails running from Waitara to Ōākura and from our Mounga to the sea is being put out to residents so they can have their say on the big issues affecting the district as part of NPDC’s Top Ten Kōrero.

NPDC will draw up its 10-year plan next year and this is the chance for people to voice their views on the challenges ahead, and how $2 billion of public funds will be spent.

Councillor Stacey Hitchcock says our landscape inspires people to get out, be active and connect and enjoy our environment.

“About 95 per cent of our residents are happy with our parks and how easy it is to access our natural environment, according to the latest National Research Bureau poll. Our spectacular outdoors also bring walkers, trampers, cyclists and other visitors wanting to share our awesome lifestyle. But we’re still inspired to ask if we’re making the most of it,” says Cr Hitchcock.

“With more than 1,600 hectares and 82 kilometres of walkways across our beautiful District, we have so many places to explore.”

There are two big focusses for discussion:

· Continuing the award-winning Coastal Walkway from Bell Block to Waitara.

· And, working on the Taranaki Traverse walking and cycling trail from the Coastal Walkway, up the Waiwhakaiho River to North Egmont and down to Ōākura via Pukeiti, and eventually back to the city.

Councillor Colin Johnston says extending the Coastal Walkway from Bell Block to Waitara would take it through an area steeped in history and natural beauty.

“Imagine being able to jump on your bike and ride from Waitara to Ōākura, skirting our Mounga on your way. It would be another world-class destination in our own backyard, working with DOC, Taranaki Regional Council, iwi and other partners,” says Cr Johnston.

“Our District has been driven by vision. Our forebears gave us Pukekura Park. Who would have imagined just over 20 years ago our foreshore would become the Coastal Walkway, one of New Zealand’s best coastal attractions? Our tracks and trails and green spaces are part of our heritage.”

Head to newplymouthnz.com/TopTen to have your say on tracks and trails. Those filling out the short survey will go into the draw to win an iPhone 11. Other topics up for debate in the Top 10 Kōrero over the next eight weeks include the multi-sport hub, thriving towns and cities, climate, Covid-19 and creating a marina.

© Scoop Media

