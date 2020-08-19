Fatality Following Serious Crash Near Prebbleton
Wednesday, 19 August 2020, 9:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a
three-vehicle collision near Prebbleton
yesterday.
Police were alerted to the crash just after
3.30pm at the intersection of Birchs Road and Robinsons
Road.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to
contact Police.
If you can assist, please call 105 and
quote file number
200818/3721.
