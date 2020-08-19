Blossom Festival Postponed Until October 3

Hastings’ annual celebration of Spring, the Blossom Festival and Parade, is a much-anticipated event that brings our community together to blow away the winter cobwebs and acknowledge our renowned fruit-growing district.

As with other events across the country, COVID-19 has disrupted plans and dates, and organisers had to move quickly to respond to the move to Level 2 last week.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the original date of September 12, a new date has been set for October 3.

Arts Inc. Heretaunga runs the event, with support from Hastings District Council, and Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said both organisations felt it important to do everything possible to enable this event to go ahead.

“The Blossom Festival attracts thousands of people into our city ever year and we want everyone to be able to join in.

“We support the decision to postpone the festival to a time when hopefully we can all come together once again to celebrate spring and new growth and the start of our busy harvest season.

“We are hopeful that by October we will be back in Level 1 and able to enjoy a day of festivities, including the parade and more.”

This year’s parade theme is ‘Flower Power – New Growth’, open to interpretation for the community groups or individuals who would like to get involved.

Blossom Festival director Lyn Mackie said this theme was timely and lent itself to a colourful, vibrant and expressive parade.

“The Blossom Parade is about celebrating our community, our diversity, and the amazing expression of the many cultures within it. We would love to see you bring your own interpretation of Flower Power to life and encourage dance and music, lots of movement and noise, which makes for an exciting parade both to watch and to participate in.”

Entries for the parade are open until September 19. Entry forms can be found on the website www.artsinc.co.nz, call 878 9447, or email info@artsinc.co.nz.

As well as taking entries, the Arts Inc team can provide advice or offer some financial support to community groups wanting to build a float.

