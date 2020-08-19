Marlborough district library and art gallery site blessed
Wednesday, 19 August 2020, 2:52 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Iwi group
blessing
At dawn this morning,
Marlborough’s new district library and art gallery site
was ceremonially blessed with the laying of a mauri stone by
iwi representatives, to an appreciative group of over 50
guests.
Speakers included Shane Graham (Ngāti
Rarua), Mayor John Leggett and Rick Wilson, Millennium Art
Gallery Trust chairman.
For further information on
the project go here
