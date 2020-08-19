Name Release: Workplace Incident, Waitati
Wednesday, 19 August 2020, 4:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died in a
workplace incident on 17 August.
He was 34-year-old
Dunedin man Simon Patrick Sloper.
Police extend their
sympathies to his family and friends.
Enquiries are
ongoing into circumstances of the
incident.
