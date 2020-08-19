Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Assets, Drugs Seized In Organised Crime Operation

Wednesday, 19 August 2020, 4:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have seized residential properties, vehicles, firearms and cash as well as a large number of cannabis plants in the termination of a six-month operation into the sale and supply of cannabis by an organised crime syndicate.

One hundred and sixty staff executed 23 search warrants at addresses in Taupo, Hamilton and Rotorua today.

During the warrants 20 people were arrested, 12 of whom have been remanded in custody.

All are due to appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow, on charges relating to cannabis cultivation and supply, and participation in an organised criminal group.

Some will also face firearms-related charges.

Property restrained by an order issued from the High Court today includes three residential houses, five vehicles, including two classic cars, nine Harley Davidson motorcycles, a jet ski, jewellery, and more than $100,000 cash.

Approximately 3450 cannabis plants were seized with a wholesale value of about $3.2 million.

Seven firearms, including three semi-automatic military-style rifles and one semi-automatic shotgun, were also seized.

Rotorua Area Commander Inspector Phil Taikato says the operation is the result of six months of dedicated investigation into organised crime in the region and beyond.

“We know that greed is driving these offenders who have been operating in an organised and sophisticated way to spread harm in our communities.

“They push drugs onto vulnerable users and suck money and resources out of some of our most deprived communities.

“Through the hard work of investigators Police have successfully been able to disrupt this syndicate’s activity, as well as seize and remove these ill-gotten status symbols of perceived success.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Keith Kay, Officer in charge of the Waikato/Bay of Plenty Asset Recovery Unit, says attacking the profits of organised criminal groups is a key part of Police’s strategy to deter and disrupt their operations.

“Organised crime is all about money.

Confiscation of the proceeds of crime is all about ensuring that criminals don’t benefit from crime.

“Asset Recovery Units are working extremely hard pursuing assets and holding people to account right across New Zealand and this is just another example of our commitment to communities.”

Information from the community regarding organised criminal offending is invaluable in helping NZ Police to investigate crime and prevent harm - the more we know, the more effective we can be at stopping criminals unfairly profiting at the expense of others.

Information can be provided to Police via 105 (phone or online reporting), or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
For some reason though, the plight of international education has received nothing like the same attention and support. There has been nothing beyond a few words of ministerial condolence and a $51.6 million package (details below) to get the sector through the pandemic...
More>>

 

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Economy: New Wage Subsidy, Leave Scheme Protects Jobs And Businesses

Workers whose jobs may be affected by the re-emergence of COVID-19 in Auckland will be supported by a new wage subsidy scheme and a simplified leave scheme. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Coverage: Auckland To Remain At Level 3 Restrictions And Rest Of NZ At Level 2 For 12 More Days

Auckland will remain at level three restrictions and the rest of the country at level 2 for 12 more days Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced. She said this would be reviewed on August 21, but there was no indication yet anywhere was required to go to level More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Donald Trump Refers To 'big Surge' Of Covid-19 In New Zealand

US president Donald Trump has cited New Zealand as having a big surge in coronavirus cases, but New Zealand politicians say there is no comparison with the cases in the States. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Election Delay

Hi, team. While the majority of the team of five million has gritted its teeth and obeyed the rules throughout the Covid-10 crisis, a sizeable minority has blamed the ref for their every discomfort. Why can’t the government make the virus go away? ... More>>


ALSO:

Democracy 2.0: NextElection Partners With Scoop For Exciting Democracy Tech

Joint Press Release: NextElection, Scoop.co.nz, ScoopCitizen NextElection , a technology platform empowering democracy and Government accountability, and Scoop Independent News have partnered to strengthen citizen participation in the 2020 New Zealand General ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Poll On Management Approval

New Zealanders’ overall trust in the Ministry of Health and Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic is at 82%, down from 91% during April. Overall distrust that the Ministry and Government will manage it in ways which best protect themselves More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 