Heavy Rain Warning - Ranges Of Gisborne North Of Tokomaru Bay

The MetService have updated the earlier Heavy Rain Warning – Strong Wind Watch also remains in place, see below for details:

Situation

A deep low northeast of East Cape is moving southwards this evening, bringing rain and strong winds to the area.

Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne - Orange

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Issued: 8:26pm Wednesday, 19th August 2020

Area: Ranges of Gisborne north of Tokomaru Bay

Valid: 8:00pm Wednesday to 12:00am Thursday

Expect a further 20 to 30 mm of rain to accumulate. Peak rates of 10 to 20mm per hour.

Strong Wind Watch for Gisborne

Issued: 8:26pm Wednesday, 19th August 2020

Area: Gisborne

Valid: 8:00pm Wednesday to 11:00pm Wednesday

East to southeast winds may briefly approach severe gale. Please note, that northwest gales are expected Thursday afternoon, and another Watch may be issued Thursday morning.

