NZ’s Largest Fun Run Promises Legacy Windfall

Thursday, 20 August 2020, 8:49 am
Press Release: Ports of Auckland Round the Bays

Ports of Auckland Round the Bays 2020.

Ports of Auckland Round the Bays, New Zealand’s largest fun run, is taking steps to ensure it has a greater impact on its host city next year.

The team behind the iconic event today launches applications for one charity to be the sole official charity partner for 2021, offering an attractive fundraising package worth more than $120,000 – made up of $60,000 cash, $60,000 in Stuff media promotion, an event-day hospitality site and discounts on participant registrations.

“Round the Bays is an iconic event with a long history in the hearts and minds of Kiwis, and we believe it’s important to also leave a legacy and make a tangible difference to greater Auckland,” Round the Bays event manager Henry McLernon, says. “By choosing one charity we can ensure they receive a significant package that will go on to have a significant impact.”

To be selected, the charity must demonstrate that it will have an impact within the greater Auckland region, share Round the Bays’ values of supporting communities and/or promote health and wellbeing, and align with the event’s sustainable practices.

New Zealand registered charities have until September 10 to apply, and even if not chosen, they can still benefit from using Round the Bays as a fundraising mechanism. The fun run has been instrumental in generating more than $3 million for good causes in the past two decades, through participant sponsorship – peer-to-peer fundraising – and donations from the event organisers. Last year alone, 54 charities reaped the benefits, with more than 2,200 participants fundraising in excess of $211,000.

“Round the Bays attracts people from all around New Zealand, it’s an event that showcases our stunning city bays and the Waitematā Harbour, and it will also be an opportunity for one charity to promote itself to more than 30,000 people who walk, jog or run along the course,” McLernon says.

“Next year we will have opportunities for the official charity to have a strong presence, including on-course activations. People and communities are at the forefront of everything we do.”

Click here to apply to be the 2021 Ports of Auckland Round the Bays official charity, or go to https://www.roundthebays.co.nz/fundraise

Ports of Auckland Round the Bays 2021 Official Charity Partner key dates

  • Applications open today, Thursday August 20
  • Applications close: Thursday, September 10
  • Official charity named: Thursday, October 1
  • 2021 Ports of Auckland Round the Bays: Sunday, February 28

