Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

TEAM Recovery Work Programme Enters Second Phase

Thursday, 20 August 2020, 9:02 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

The Economic Action Marlborough (TEAM) group was set up in April to identify and address the impacts of Covid-19 on Marlborough’s economy. TEAM brings together a range of representatives from across the public and private sectors and iwi in Marlborough.

TEAM published its Phase 1 report on 22 May, which identified that Covid-19 would have a significant impact on Marlborough’s hospitality, retail and tourism sectors, and on younger employees in particular. The report identified sixty local projects to help address these impacts.

Phase 2 of TEAM’s programme is underway with a refreshed governance group focused on the affected sectors, under the leadership of Councillor Mark Peters.

“A key focus of the Phase 2 work will be an in-depth study on the impact of Covid-19 on Marlborough’s economy, and identification of key projects that can mitigate its impact,” Mr Peters says.

“We also have an expert advisory panel on board that includes a wide range of people from across Marlborough.”

“A number of working groups are being established to focus on four key areas: hospitality, retail and tourism; labour redeployment; data and the Phase 2 report.

Mr Peters says a number of projects identified in Phase 1 have been actioned since May including:

  • the ‘Make It Marlborough’ campaign
  • business support webinars and advice services
  • A Career Navigator employment support programme for 18-24 year olds delivered through the Graeme Dingle Foundation Marlborough, with support from the Council and MSD
  • Submissions made to the Government’s ‘shovel ready’ and other Covid support funding, with successes including funding for the Blenheim Library and Art Gallery, the Whale Trail, Wairau River flood protection and the Marlborough Wine Research Centre
  • Two hour free parking introduced in Blenheim and Picton
  • Funding for key regional events.

“A key focus of our Phase 2 programme will be an in-depth study on the impact of Covid-19 on Marlborough’s economy, and identification of key projects that can mitigate its impact.”

“Last week’s change in Covid-19 alert levels highlights the on-going challenges we face in New Zealand.”

Mr Peters also noted the Infometrics Quarterly Economic Data for Marlborough to June 2020 that was released this morning (see attached).

“These numbers were largely expected following the impact on the national economy of Covid-19 and the lockdown. The effect on the Marlborough economy is largely in line with national numbers, some better and some not.”

“The key thrust of the TEAM Phase 1 work was to preserve as many jobs as possible and this has been successful, with Marlborough’s unemployment sitting at 2.6% at the end of June, compared with the national figure of 4.1%.”

He said TEAM’s Phase 2 work will seek an improvement of the overall Marlborough economy, the visitor economy, retail spending, construction and manufacturing.

“The Council’s rollout of capital funded projects over the next twelve months will be instrumental in keeping our economy moving.”

“It’s important TEAM continues its work for the benefit of everyone. By working together we can make a huge difference for Marlborough’s young people and our affected sectors,” Mr Peters says.

The Phase 2 in-depth study will be published in December.

For further information, go to the TEAM website page.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Transitional_Democracy: New Series by The Dig

The Dig and ScoopCitizen invite you to help us explore the transitions required for Aotearoa to navigate crisis and thrive as a resilient and democratic nation.

This series addresses how we can embrace and weave together the best ideas from the ‘global tapestry of alternatives’ that will reshape every aspect of our society over the coming decade.

It will feature expert analysis, comment, and panel discussions exploring transitional ideas, thinkers, projects, and champions creating the new systems and democratic institutions, and infrastructure for our future world.

What do we mean by Transitional Democracy? Find out more here>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Economy: New Wage Subsidy, Leave Scheme Protects Jobs And Businesses

Workers whose jobs may be affected by the re-emergence of COVID-19 in Auckland will be supported by a new wage subsidy scheme and a simplified leave scheme. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Coverage: Auckland To Remain At Level 3 Restrictions And Rest Of NZ At Level 2 For 12 More Days

Auckland will remain at level three restrictions and the rest of the country at level 2 for 12 more days Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced. She said this would be reviewed on August 21, but there was no indication yet anywhere was required to go to level More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Donald Trump Refers To 'big Surge' Of Covid-19 In New Zealand

US president Donald Trump has cited New Zealand as having a big surge in coronavirus cases, but New Zealand politicians say there is no comparison with the cases in the States. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Election Delay

Hi, team. While the majority of the team of five million has gritted its teeth and obeyed the rules throughout the Covid-10 crisis, a sizeable minority has blamed the ref for their every discomfort. Why can’t the government make the virus go away? ... More>>


ALSO:

Democracy 2.0: NextElection Partners With Scoop For Exciting Democracy Tech

Joint Press Release: NextElection, Scoop.co.nz, ScoopCitizen NextElection , a technology platform empowering democracy and Government accountability, and Scoop Independent News have partnered to strengthen citizen participation in the 2020 New Zealand General ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Poll On Management Approval

New Zealanders’ overall trust in the Ministry of Health and Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic is at 82%, down from 91% during April. Overall distrust that the Ministry and Government will manage it in ways which best protect themselves More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 