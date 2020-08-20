Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings Into Christchurch Incident

Thursday, 20 August 2020, 10:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) into an incident where shots were fired at a man at the conclusion of a pursuit in Christchurch in February 2019.

On February 26 2019, an officer saw a man in the same vehicle involved in a pursuit three days prior where the man fired shots at Police.

A pursuit was initiated and the man’s vehicle was successfully spiked.

The man continued to drive at a reduced speed until the vehicle came to a stop on a residential street.

During this time the man was also seen in possession of a firearm.

Officers demanded the man comply and put down his firearm.

The man failed to do so and fired two shots at Police.

Police returned fire and the offender was shot in the legs and chest.

Police immediately issued first aid and the man was transported to Christchurch Hospital.

No one else was injured.

The Authority found Police officers were justified in firing shots at the man in defence of themselves and others.

Officers were also justified in pursuing the vehicle, using spikes and deploying a Police dog to enable the arrest of the man.

It was found some officers breached Police policy by not reporting they were armed and not wearing ballistic body armour.

A debrief was held following the incident where staff received further training around wearing ballistic body armour and appropriate reporting when armed.

Every day police are in the community and put in high-pressure situations.

These officers were simply ensuring the safety of the community they serve.

I remain extremely proud of the police officer’s actions as they faced a dynamic and dangerous situation.

This was an unpredictable incident and the actions of the attending officers are something the whole community can be proud of as their sole intent was to ensure their own safety and the safety of the community.

Any attack on police is an attack on us all and I’m extremely grateful that those attending officer’s responded in a justified manner and were not seriously harmed.

