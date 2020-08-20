Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Status Report Finds Poverty Was Getting Worse Even Before Covid-19 Struck

Thursday, 20 August 2020, 10:11 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker is urging party leaders to use the election campaign to outline plans to address the persistent and growing scourge of poverty in New Zealand, especially as it affects children.

"Child poverty was already a national crisis before Covid-19 and without urgent action, it risks turning into a catastrophe," Mayor Baker says.

Today, Porirua City Council released its Status Report 2020: Trends in the wellbeing of children and young people in Porirua.

"Whether it’s school attendance, oral health, hospital visits or social housing waiting lists, the report paints a grim picture. These indicators weren’t looking good even before Covid. The danger now is that they accelerate in the wrong direction," she says.

The Council began formally monitoring key economic, health, housing and social indicators in 2015 when its strategic plan placed the wellbeing of children and young people at the heart of decision-making.

"We set our wellbeing agenda four years before the Government's Wellbeing Budget," Mayor Baker says, "because we understand the long-term health and resilience of our community depends on keeping our kids safe, healthy, well-housed and in school. This isn’t happening in far too many cases."

She says that while councils don’t have the resources or authority to address most of these issues head-on, Porirua won’t shirk from its advocacy role.

"We want to shine a light on these pockets of deprivation to inspire meaningful action by central government. We don’t mean more well-intentioned talk. We don’t mean more pilot programmes or community consultation. We mean concrete plans with real money attached."

Citing the deterioration in oral health among five-year-olds, Mayor Baker says this was the direct results of rationing services.

"They took dental nurses out of schools and replaced them with a mobile service hub that hasn’t worked. When ideas fail, let’s ditch them. When they work, let’s fund and support them properly.

"The new Government will face an unprecedented array of challenges brought about by the Covid crisis. My plea to whoever wins: no priority should be more urgent than fixing the child poverty crisis in New Zealand."



Attorney-General: Court Judgment On Legality Of Health Orders

The High Court has today released its judgment in Borrowdale v Director-General of Health and the Attorney-General. It is a significant judgment in which all the Health Orders issued under the Health Act Alert Level 3 and 4 lockdown that started ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Economy: New Wage Subsidy, Leave Scheme Protects Jobs And Businesses

Workers whose jobs may be affected by the re-emergence of COVID-19 in Auckland will be supported by a new wage subsidy scheme and a simplified leave scheme. More>>

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

RNZ: Donald Trump Refers To 'big Surge' Of Covid-19 In New Zealand

US president Donald Trump has cited New Zealand as having a big surge in coronavirus cases, but New Zealand politicians say there is no comparison with the cases in the States. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Election Delay

Hi, team. While the majority of the team of five million has gritted its teeth and obeyed the rules throughout the Covid-10 crisis, a sizeable minority has blamed the ref for their every discomfort. Why can’t the government make the virus go away? ... More>>


