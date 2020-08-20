Christchurch: Arrests Following Firearms Incident In Redwood
Thursday, 20 August 2020, 10:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two people are due to appear in the Christchurch District
Court today following an alleged firearms incident in
Redwood last night.
Police were called to a Cranford
Street property at about 10.45pm after reports a person had
received a gunshot injury to a leg.
A man and woman
were taken into custody soon after.
The injured person
was taken to hospital where they were treated for a minor
gunshot wound.
Police are conducting a scene
examination at the Cranford Street property today.
A
39-year-old man has been charged with discharging a firearm
and wounding with intent to injure.
A 26-year-old
woman has been charged with presenting a firearm and
possession of utensils for drug
use.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Transitional_Democracy: New Series by The Dig
The Dig and ScoopCitizen invite you to help us explore the transitions required for Aotearoa to navigate crisis and thrive as a resilient and democratic nation.
This series addresses how we can embrace and weave together the best ideas from the ‘global tapestry of alternatives’ that will reshape every aspect of our society over the coming decade.
It will feature expert analysis, comment, and panel discussions exploring transitional ideas, thinkers, projects, and champions creating the new systems and democratic institutions, and infrastructure for our future world.
What do we mean by Transitional Democracy? Find out more here>>