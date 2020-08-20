Christchurch: Arrests Following Firearms Incident In Redwood

Two people are due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today following an alleged firearms incident in Redwood last night.

Police were called to a Cranford Street property at about 10.45pm after reports a person had received a gunshot injury to a leg.

A man and woman were taken into custody soon after.

The injured person was taken to hospital where they were treated for a minor gunshot wound.

Police are conducting a scene examination at the Cranford Street property today.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with discharging a firearm and wounding with intent to injure.

A 26-year-old woman has been charged with presenting a firearm and possession of utensils for drug use.

© Scoop Media

