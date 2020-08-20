$65.8m Of Infrastructure Funding Since Lockdown Ended

Today’s Assets and Services Committee received an update on the Council’s capital expenditure over the ten weeks since New Zealand moved to Alert Level 1 on 9 June.

The Property and Community Facilities department issued 37 contracts involving 17 local contractors and actioned contract works to the value of $32,031,000 since coming out of lockdown.

In addition architects and engineering firms were awarded contracts amounting to $3,216,500, supporting eight local design companies and two from outside the region.

In addition capital funding of three waters infrastructure, solid waste disposal and flood protection amounts to $30,577,000, giving a total of $65,824,500.

Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor, who chairs the Assets and Services Committee, said the Council was “rolling up its sleeves and getting on with it.”

“It’s clear from these numbers that there is a lot of infrastructure investment driven by the Council underway across Marlborough.”

“We have pulled out all the stops to keep Marlborough’s construction sector ticking over since we emerged from lockdown and that has continued right through.”

The property and community facilities investment covers a wide range of projects including public toilet and car park upgrades, refurbishment of the Ward hall, repairs to Seddon swimming pool and construction of Lansdowne Park’s Sports Hub.

Three waters projects include the large Blenheim North West sewer upgrade ($13,700,000), the Conders Bend pipeline ($1,520,000), Muller Road three waters project ($6,430,000) and Blenheim landfill stage 8 ($3,200,000).

“The Council has also re-started a number of projects that had to be paused during lockdown, such as the construction of the new Renwick reservoir,” she said.

“I’d like to thank staff for their work in getting these projects across the line in a very short time.”

“All of this activity will contribute to keeping people in jobs and ensuring Marlborough is ready for growth and economic expansion in the future.”

© Scoop Media

