Police Seek Information Following A Crash In Christchurch

Police are seeking information from members of the public following a crash in Ensors Road, Christchurch, on 14 August.

About 8:15pm a two-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection with Frederick Street.

One of the vehicles, believe to be a grey/silver Nissan Skyline or Fuga, fled the scene, turning right onto Frederick Street toward Ferry Road.

The occupant of the other vehicle was assessed at hospital but was unharmed.

The Nissan, which is believed to be a model produced between 2000 and 2005 will have significant damage to its left-hand side.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the Nissan since the evening of 14 August.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 105 and quote file number 200815/2051, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

