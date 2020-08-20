Police Seek Information Following A Crash In Christchurch
Thursday, 20 August 2020, 1:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking information from members of the public
following a crash in Ensors Road, Christchurch, on 14
August.
About 8:15pm a two-vehicle crash occurred near
the intersection with Frederick Street.
One of the
vehicles, believe to be a grey/silver Nissan Skyline or
Fuga, fled the scene, turning right onto Frederick Street
toward Ferry Road.
The occupant of the other vehicle
was assessed at hospital but was unharmed.
The Nissan,
which is believed to be a model produced between 2000 and
2005 will have significant damage to its left-hand
side.
Police would like to hear from anyone who may
have seen the Nissan since the evening of 14
August.
Anyone with information is asked to contact
105 and quote file number 200815/2051, or Crimestoppers
anonymously on 0800 555
111.
