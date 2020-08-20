Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Named Toitū’s Top Carbon Reducer For 2020

Thursday, 20 August 2020, 3:45 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council’s ongoing work to reduce its carbon emissions has earned it the top spot in Toitū Envirocare’s list of carbon reducers for 2020.

Toitū Envirocare offer independent assessments and certifications aimed at aiding organisations reduce their carbon footprint. Council signed up to its Carbon Emissions Measurement and Reporting Scheme in 2011 after adopting a target of reducing emissions by 80% by 2021/22 compared to baseline levels in 2009/10.

“Our latest verified results show we have avoided CO2 emissions of 9,598 tonnes over the year which represents a 77% reduction in emissions over the last decade,” says Sean Mallon, Group Manager Infrastructure Services.

“This is a tremendous achievement which is directly linked to our ongoing commitment to reduce our emissions across all functions of Council – from how we manage water and waste, to street lighting, to our community and leisure facilities.

“Over the last decade, we have implemented changes that conserve energy, reduce fossil fuel use, increase use of renewable energy, and change how we dispose of waste. Over time, these initiatives - big and small - have added up to create real impact.

“For example, we designed the Coastlands Aquatic Centre in Paraparaumu with sustainability principles in mind. The translucent roof now harvests solar energy which meets 12% of the facility’s annual heating demand and has reduced the energy required for lighting by 70%.

“We also work closely with our community in a number of ways to encourage district-wide emissions reduction through energy use and generation, sustainability and waste minimisation. We deliver a Zero Waste education programme and offer contestable funding to get sustainability focused community projects off the ground. Last year one of these projects included a community sewing clinic where people could learn to mend their clothing so that it doesn’t end up in landfill when things tear or buttons fall off.

“As a coastal district, climate change is a particularly significant challenge for our communities and for us, so we continue to take tangible actions now that contribute to the safety and wellbeing of current and future communities.”

This isn’t the first time the Council has been recognised by Toitū for its active leadership in reducing emissions. Council received the Overall Award for Outstanding Performance in Carbon Management in 2017, was confirmed as the leading certified CO2 equivalent emission reducer in the CEMARS programme in 2018, and was awarded the Excellence in Climate Action (medium organisation) at the Enviro-Mark Solutions Awards in 2019.

“When we know we have limited time to act on climate change, if we let this moment slip by, what kind of ancestors will we be? What will we say to our children, our grandchildren? The top position earned by Kāpiti Coast District Council on the list of carbon reducers is a very positive sign we are taking this responsibility to our community, the next generation and our planet seriously,” says Councillor and climate portfolio holder Sophie Handford.

Together, Toitū’s top 10 carbon reducers of 2020, representing a broad mix of public sector and commercial industries, have a combined CO2 reduction of 55,979 tonnes.

“Toitū is honoured to support the exceptional leadership of these organisations. We provide the tools and evidence, but it’s the mahi of each organisation that deserves celebration,” says Becky Lloyd, Toitū Chief Executive.

Learn more about Council’s work to reduce emissions here.

