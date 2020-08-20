Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ngāti Ruanui Welcome Prosecution For Significant Environmental Disaster

Thursday, 20 August 2020, 10:58 pm
Press Release: Ngati Ruanui

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui is welcoming the decision of the Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) which has laid charges against Silver Fern Farms (SFF) for their role in the largest fish kill in the region’s history, a significant environmental disaster.

On 19 February 2020 at its beef processing plant at Hāwera, SFF released, without authorisation, an estimated 4 tonnes of ammonia into the atmosphere. The water used to minimise the impact of the ammonia plume entrained the ammonia and contaminated water discharged to the Tawihiti Stream, causing a major fish (tuna) kill over about a 13km reach.

“As kaitiaki of the Tawhiti Stream, we have been working with Taranaki Regional Council to hold Silver Fern Farms to account for this environmental disaster, and given the scale of the devastation it’s the right decision to lay charges,” said Kaiarataki of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“The ammonia leak killed thousands of tuna. This was devastating for our people who have spent decades restoring tuna populations and who see tuna as kaitiaki and a barometer of our health as a people.

“As soon as we heard about the leak in February, Ngāti Ruanui put a rāhui on the awa in place and immediately started working with local authorities to hold SFF to account and protect the tuna and their ecosystems.

“The impacts on the environment and our kaitiaki relationships with the awa cannot be overstated - tuna were found dead for weeks after the spill.

“The charges note that significant concern is held over SFF’s actions and their devastating environmental impact on the stream and our kaitiakitanga relationship and our food supply as an iwi.

“We welcome TRC’s decision to prosecute not just because it helps us to achieve justice for the Tawhiti and our tuna, but it also sends a signal to industry that waterways and the natural environment cannot be treated as a dumping ground for toxic substances.

“While the ammonia is now gone the lasting effects on the health of the stream could be felt for years. We are working on a plan to replenish the fish stock, but we should never have been put in this position if adequate safety measures and robust water containment systems were in place,” said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ngati Ruanui on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Transitional_Democracy: New Series by The Dig

The Dig and ScoopCitizen invite you to help us explore the transitions required for Aotearoa to navigate crisis and thrive as a resilient and democratic nation.

This series addresses how we can embrace and weave together the best ideas from the ‘global tapestry of alternatives’ that will reshape every aspect of our society over the coming decade.

It will feature expert analysis, comment, and panel discussions exploring transitional ideas, thinkers, projects, and champions creating the new systems and democratic institutions, and infrastructure for our future world.

What do we mean by Transitional Democracy? Find out more here>>

 

Attorney-General: Court Judgment On Legality Of Health Orders

The High Court has today released its judgment in Borrowdale v Director-General of Health and the Attorney-General. It is a significant judgment in which all the Health Orders issued under the Health Act Alert Level 3 and 4 lockdown that started ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Economy: New Wage Subsidy, Leave Scheme Protects Jobs And Businesses

Workers whose jobs may be affected by the re-emergence of COVID-19 in Auckland will be supported by a new wage subsidy scheme and a simplified leave scheme. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Donald Trump Refers To 'big Surge' Of Covid-19 In New Zealand

US president Donald Trump has cited New Zealand as having a big surge in coronavirus cases, but New Zealand politicians say there is no comparison with the cases in the States. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Election Delay

Hi, team. While the majority of the team of five million has gritted its teeth and obeyed the rules throughout the Covid-10 crisis, a sizeable minority has blamed the ref for their every discomfort. Why can’t the government make the virus go away? ... More>>


ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 