Pasifika The Heroes Of Our Community

More Pasifika people are taking a COVID-19 test in Hawke’s Bay than any other population group.

Data collected by Hawke’s Bay District Health Board reveals that Pasifika have been the most tested community group by population since May, thanks to the work done by the DHB’s Pacific Health Team.

Pacific Health Development Manager Talalelei Taufale said the DHB’s data analysis identified low Māori and Pasifika testing numbers back in March. In response, a COVID Emergency Response Equity Group was established, which included Ngāti Kahungunu and Tihei Mauri Ora Emergency Response Centre. Their focus was on raising these testing rates.

Forming of the Equity Group coincided with the release of Ministry of Health Pacific language resources, which were shared on social media and local radio stations.

Mr Taufale said strong community and church leadership also increased awareness as did the focus on COVID testing RSE workers prior to repatriation.

“All of these things helped improve and sustain our results.”

“Protecting our whānau is the priority. With the strong health and Pacific community leadership working together we can shape the best messages and actions to make good things happen.”

Pasifika testing numbers in Hawke’s Bay have been consistent since March with a significant jump in the last two weeks, rising from 137 to 155 Pasifika people tested in every 1000– mirroring the rest of the country.

In yesterday’s press conference, Health Minister Health Minister Chris Hipkins acknowledged New Zealand’s Pacific community and its willingness to get tested.

“I know that Pacific church and community leaders and healthcare providers are working extremely closely with DHBS, the Ministry of Health and other agencies to support testing,” Mr Hipkins said.

“Thank you again to everybody who is involved. Everyone who takes a test should be seen as a community hero,” Mr Hipkins said.

People are still being urged to book a test if they have cold or flu-like illness with one or more of the following: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell.

People can ring one of the numbers below to immediately book a test, or ring their doctor.

These are not drop-in clinics.

© Scoop Media

