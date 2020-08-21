Kāpiti Welcomes Confirmation Of Transmission Gully Opening Date
Friday, 21 August 2020, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council
Mayor K Gurunathan welcomes Waka Kotahi’s announcement
today that Transmission Gully is scheduled to open by 27
September 2021.
“Having a solid date for when the
road will open to traffic is good news for Kapiti commuters
and our district’s economy.
“Transmission Gully is
going to be a game-changer for the Kāpiti Coast district
and it’s great to have certainty that the end, of what has
been a very long process, is finally in
sight.
“Having a stronger and more resilient link to
Wellington will strengthen whanau and business connections
and will bring significant benefits and growth opportunities
to our district.
“This project is shovel ready and
it is vital that we all do our bit to ensure this project is
not further delayed by a second wave of COVID-19 in the
Wellington region.
“We look forward to receiving
progress updates from Waka Kotahi and working with our
community to plan for
change.
