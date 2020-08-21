Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kāpiti Welcomes Confirmation Of Transmission Gully Opening Date

Friday, 21 August 2020, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Mayor K Gurunathan welcomes Waka Kotahi’s announcement today that Transmission Gully is scheduled to open by 27 September 2021.

“Having a solid date for when the road will open to traffic is good news for Kapiti commuters and our district’s economy.

“Transmission Gully is going to be a game-changer for the Kāpiti Coast district and it’s great to have certainty that the end, of what has been a very long process, is finally in sight.

“Having a stronger and more resilient link to Wellington will strengthen whanau and business connections and will bring significant benefits and growth opportunities to our district.

“This project is shovel ready and it is vital that we all do our bit to ensure this project is not further delayed by a second wave of COVID-19 in the Wellington region.

“We look forward to receiving progress updates from Waka Kotahi and working with our community to plan for change.

ALSO:


