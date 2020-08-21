Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Slip Repair To Start On SH1 Through The Mangamuka Gorge

Friday, 21 August 2020, 4:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says it has a plan to open State Highway 1 through the Mangamuka Gorge to light vehicles by mid October, but much will depend on the weather and work about to start on repairing a significant slip on the northern side of the summit.

Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult says all other slips on SH1 from the July 17 weather event have been cleared. Where the road is damaged, it can be safely opened to one lane for light vehicles.

“Our priority is to get a solution in place that will secure the road that is left and open it in some form past the last big slip. That may involve convoys at set times and it will only be for light vehicles.”

“We’re looking to award a contract for this first phase of work in the first week of September and for work to begin as soon as possible after that. The work will take at least six weeks, depending on the weather.”

The plan is to construct a wall of 20 metre concrete piles to support the road where the rock underneath has fallen away. The wall will be built from north to south to ensure the safety of the work crew and equipment.

“We’re dealing with a very challenging and complex slip in a difficult environment. The continued rain isn’t helping, but that’s out of our control.”

On July 17 the ground under the road fell about 300 metres to the river below, leaving the road surface unsupported to the road centreline. In the first few days, engineers drilled into the road surface to test the stability of the rock that remained.

“They found the ground was unstable both under and above the road and the concern remains that any repair work could reactivate old landslips.”

In the last month, the continued heavy rain has resulted in parts of the hillside continuing to move. The slip investigation also found an ancient slip above the road which is complicating efforts to establish if a new road alignment can be cut into the hillside.

“For that reason, building the concrete pile wall is a first phase in restoring the road to two lanes. We’re essentially designing and building as we go and breaking the build into phases. For example, we’ll have to install retaining walls above the road but we’re still working out how much will be required. The team is really conscious of the natural environment and we want to preserve it.”

“We’re very fortunate that data collected during the geotech investigation identified the ancient slip above the road and the significant safety risk it presents to the repair effort. Without that technology we wouldn’t have known it was there.”

For now, SH1 through the Mangamuka Gorge is closed between Victoria Valley Road and Makene Road. SH10 is the detour with motorists advised to allow an extra 20-30 minutes for their journey.

“The rock structure through the Mangamuka Gorge is weak and prone to slips. In recent years, we’ve put a lot of time and effort into building the resilience of SH10 as an alternative route. That work is now paying off, given our current slip challenges on SH1.

Waka Kotahi acknowledges the disruption to the local community and the extra time and cost of having to travel on SH10.

“We thank motorists for their patience and understanding. We’re working as quickly as possible in difficult conditions to repair and reopen the road.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Democracy 2.0 : What Is On Offer In GE 2020
Max Rashbrooke

Imagine a twenty-first century piece of software trying to run on a twentieth-century computer, and you have a fair picture of the New Zealand democratic system.

Most of us receive from private companies an unprecedented level of personalised service – online, just in time, targeted, responsive. Yet our democratic systems have not caught up.

They are not deeply responsive to our voice as citizens in the same way that markets (often) are to our choices as consumers. They rely too heavily on elected representatives to take decisions on our behalf, when we are clearly capable of taking more of them directly ourselves, or at least being more deeply engaged in the process... Read More on The Dig>>

 

Attorney-General: Court Judgment On Legality Of Health Orders

The High Court has today released its judgment in Borrowdale v Director-General of Health and the Attorney-General. It is a significant judgment in which all the Health Orders issued under the Health Act Alert Level 3 and 4 lockdown that started ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Economy: New Wage Subsidy, Leave Scheme Protects Jobs And Businesses

Workers whose jobs may be affected by the re-emergence of COVID-19 in Auckland will be supported by a new wage subsidy scheme and a simplified leave scheme. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Donald Trump Refers To 'big Surge' Of Covid-19 In New Zealand

US president Donald Trump has cited New Zealand as having a big surge in coronavirus cases, but New Zealand politicians say there is no comparison with the cases in the States. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Election Delay

Hi, team. While the majority of the team of five million has gritted its teeth and obeyed the rules throughout the Covid-10 crisis, a sizeable minority has blamed the ref for their every discomfort. Why can’t the government make the virus go away? ... More>>


ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 