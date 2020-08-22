Search For Boatie Missing From Mahurangi Harbour

Attribute to Inspector Peter Raynes, Auckland Police:

Police are renewing a search this morning for a boatie who has gone missing from the Mahurangi Harbour.

Police were notified yesterday evening after the man, who lives on a boat in the Mahurangi Harbour, failed to turn up to work yesterday.

The man’s last known contact with someone was on Thursday night.

The man’s boat remains in the Mahurangi Harbour, but a search last night of his boat and other boats in the area has failed to locate the man, who’s aged in his 60’s.

The man’s grey dinghy, which is usually tethered to the boat, is also missing and is yet to be located.

An aerial search was carried out last night by Eagle helicopter and will resume today with Coastguard and Eagle.

A water search was conducted last night involving the Police Maritime Unit and Coastguard Kawau, and the Maritime Unit are resuming their search this morning.

The Police National Dive Squad is also preparing to assist in the search.

Police are appealing for any sightings of a grey dinghy, described as 8-10 feet with an outboard (see photos), in the Mahurangi Harbour, Kawau Bay or Whangaparaoa Bay areas.

Anyone with information or possible sightings is asked to contact the Police Maritime Unit on 0800 10 28 35.

