The Road Is Now Open Following An Earlier Crash, Shands Road/Hamptons Road, Prebbleton - Canterbury
The road has reopened at the intersection of Shands Road and Hamptons Road, Prebbleton.
The road was closed following a crash at around 11:50am.
The road has reopened at the intersection of Shands Road and Hamptons Road, Prebbleton.
The road was closed following a crash at around 11:50am.
Imagine a twenty-first century piece of software trying to run on a twentieth-century computer, and you have a fair picture of the New Zealand democratic system.
Most of us receive from private companies an unprecedented level of personalised service – online, just in time, targeted, responsive. Yet our democratic systems have not caught up.
They are not deeply responsive to our voice as citizens in the same way that markets (often) are to our choices as consumers. They rely too heavily on elected representatives to take decisions on our behalf, when we are clearly capable of taking more of them directly ourselves, or at least being more deeply engaged in the process... Read More on The Dig>>
Attorney-General: Court Judgment On Legality Of Health Orders
The High Court has today released its judgment in Borrowdale v Director-General of Health and the Attorney-General. It is a significant judgment in which all the Health Orders issued under the Health Act Alert Level 3 and 4 lockdown that started ... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector
Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism. Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020 Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>> Economy: New Wage Subsidy, Leave Scheme Protects Jobs And Businesses Workers whose jobs may be affected by the re-emergence of COVID-19 in Auckland will be supported by a new wage subsidy scheme and a simplified leave scheme. More>>
More>>
ALSO:
ALSO:
Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020
Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>
Economy: New Wage Subsidy, Leave Scheme Protects Jobs And Businesses
Workers whose jobs may be affected by the re-emergence of COVID-19 in Auckland will be supported by a new wage subsidy scheme and a simplified leave scheme. More>>
Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation
Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>
Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics
Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>
RNZ: Donald Trump Refers To 'big Surge' Of Covid-19 In New Zealand
US president Donald Trump has cited New Zealand as having a big surge in coronavirus cases, but New Zealand politicians say there is no comparison with the cases in the States. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Election Delay
Hi, team. While the majority of the team of five million has gritted its teeth and obeyed the rules throughout the Covid-10 crisis, a sizeable minority has blamed the ref for their every discomfort. Why can’t the government make the virus go away? ... More>>