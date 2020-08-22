The Road Is Now Open Following An Earlier Crash, Shands Road/Hamptons Road, Prebbleton - Canterbury

Democracy 2.0 : What Is On Offer In GE 2020

Max Rashbrooke

Imagine a twenty-first century piece of software trying to run on a twentieth-century computer, and you have a fair picture of the New Zealand democratic system.

Most of us receive from private companies an unprecedented level of personalised service – online, just in time, targeted, responsive. Yet our democratic systems have not caught up.

They are not deeply responsive to our voice as citizens in the same way that markets (often) are to our choices as consumers. They rely too heavily on elected representatives to take decisions on our behalf, when we are clearly capable of taking more of them directly ourselves, or at least being more deeply engaged in the process... Read More on The Dig>>