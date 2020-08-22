Police Locate Body In Search For Missing Boatie
Saturday, 22 August 2020, 2:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police searching for a missing boatie in the Mahurangi
Harbour have located a body on the shoreline in the
harbour.
The body was located a couple of kilometres
south of Scotts Landing.
The death will be referred to
the Coroner and formal identification will need to take
place to confirm the identity of the
deceased.
