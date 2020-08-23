Levin Police Appeal For Information From The Public Following Burglary
Sunday, 23 August 2020, 9:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Levin Police investigating a burglary and subsequent
arson last month are seeking help from the
public.
Early on the morning of Friday 17 July, a boat
and trailer was stolen from an address in Ohau.
The
boat was taken about 4km along Muhunoa West Road, where it
was set alight.
Police and Fire and Emergency arrived
at that scene about 4:45am to find the boat well engulfed in
fire.
Police would like to hear from anyone who may
have seen or heard anything that could help us in this
investigation.
If you can help, please contact Senior
Constable Lizzie Woodley via 105, either online or over the
phone, and quote file number
200718/7417.
Alternatively, information can be given
to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Democracy 2.0 : What Is On Offer In GE 2020
Max Rashbrooke
Imagine a twenty-first century piece of software trying to run on a twentieth-century computer, and you have a fair picture of the New Zealand democratic system.
Most of us receive from private companies an unprecedented level of personalised service – online, just in time, targeted, responsive. Yet our democratic systems have not caught up.
They are not deeply responsive to our voice as citizens in the same way that markets (often) are to our choices as consumers. They rely too heavily on elected representatives to take decisions on our behalf, when we are clearly capable of taking more of them directly ourselves, or at least being more deeply engaged in the process... Read More on The Dig>>