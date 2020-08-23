Homicide Investigation, Korito
Sunday, 23 August 2020, 12:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 55-year-old man has been charged with murder in
relation to an incident at a property in Korito
yesterday.
He's due to appear in New Plymouth District
Court tomorrow.
Police are not looking for anyone else
in relation to this and enquiries are ongoing.
If
anyone has any information that can assist with the
investigation please call Police on 105 quoting file number
200823/6014.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
As the
matter is before the court, Police is not in a position to
comment
further.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Democracy 2.0 : What Is On Offer In GE 2020
Max Rashbrooke
Imagine a twenty-first century piece of software trying to run on a twentieth-century computer, and you have a fair picture of the New Zealand democratic system.
Most of us receive from private companies an unprecedented level of personalised service – online, just in time, targeted, responsive. Yet our democratic systems have not caught up.
They are not deeply responsive to our voice as citizens in the same way that markets (often) are to our choices as consumers. They rely too heavily on elected representatives to take decisions on our behalf, when we are clearly capable of taking more of them directly ourselves, or at least being more deeply engaged in the process... Read More on The Dig>>