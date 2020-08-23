Police Seek To Locate Joseph Hobson

Joseph Hobson

Auckland Police are appealing to the public for help to locate Joseph Hobson who has a parole recall warrant.

The 26-year-old is described as 175cm tall, of thin build, and has a distinctive tattoo on his neck.

He has links to Whanganui.

If seen, please contact Police on 111.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Sergeant Gavin Bruce, Glenn Innes CIB

