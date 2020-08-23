Fatality Confirmed - UPDATE: Serious Crash, Mt Maunganui - Bay Of Plenty

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash northbound on SH2, Mt Maunganui in the area of the Sandhurst Drive on-ramp and Maunganui Road.

The single vehicle crash was reported to Police at 5pm.

Two other people were injured in the crash suffering moderate to serious injuries.

Four other passengers were medically checked but are not seriously injured.

Those injured have been transported to hospital.

The road is now open to traffic following a scene examination and the recovery of the vehicle.

Police are seeking witnesses to the crash.

Anyone who can assist is asked to call 105 and quote file number 200823/8265.

