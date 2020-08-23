Fatality Confirmed - UPDATE: Serious Crash, Mt Maunganui - Bay Of Plenty
Sunday, 23 August 2020, 11:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
northbound on SH2, Mt Maunganui in the area of the Sandhurst
Drive on-ramp and Maunganui Road.
The single vehicle
crash was reported to Police at 5pm.
Two other people
were injured in the crash suffering moderate to serious
injuries.
Four other passengers were medically checked
but are not seriously injured.
Those injured have been
transported to hospital.
The road is now open to
traffic following a scene examination and the recovery of
the vehicle.
Police are seeking witnesses to the
crash.
Anyone who can assist is asked to call 105 and
quote file number
200823/8265.
