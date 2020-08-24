Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Return To Cold Conditions

Monday, 24 August 2020, 12:51 pm
MetService is forecasting an active weather week ahead, with a southwesterly change in wind flow bringing a gradual return to cooler conditions for the last full week of meteorological winter.

A dynamic atmosphere over the Tasman Sea has seen several fronts and troughs pass over the upper half of the country the last few days, and today (Monday) sees further unsettled weather.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane elaborates: “There are plenty of showers to go around today as a trough passes with an unstable northwest flow, and even some thundery weather in the western and central North Island.”

The next set of cold fronts arrive over the South Island overnight and make their way northwards throughout tomorrow (Tuesday), bringing a cold southwest change and cooler air into circulation.

After a week of double-digit maximum temperatures for much of the far south, Gore only reaches 9°C tomorrow, and parts of the southern lakes just touch 10°C.

Parts of the lower South Island as well as the high country also feel the effects of that colder air as snow flurries make an appearance. “Snow could settle on some mountain passes and elevated roads, which are under a Road Snow Warning for tomorrow,” Makgabutlane indicated.

Temperatures become noticeably cooler over the North Island from Wednesday as the cold air continues northwards, with Masterton reaching 10°C and the capital only going up to 11°C.

“With all the showers about, Aucklanders may still need to check the Radar page today and tomorrow for those bubble walks, but things look clearer for a time on Wednesday,” Makgabutlane commented regarding lockdown weather.

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
