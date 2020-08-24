Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Appealing For Sightings Of Simon Van Duyn Following Kaikohe Incident

Monday, 24 August 2020, 3:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Sergeant Christan Fouhy, Northland Police:

Northland Police are appealing to the public for sightings of 33-year-old Simon Van Duyn, who is wanted by Police in relation to an incident where a person was injured in the Kaikohe Mobil station’s forecourt on Saturday afternoon.

The victim sustained multiple injuries and was transported to hospital.

The incident took place at around 4.45pm and Police are not treating this as a random attack.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen Simon Van Duyn since Saturday.

He is described as 177cms tall and medium build.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

If you see him, phone 111 immediately.

Police are also seeking sightings of a Honda vehicle (pictured), registration CBL878, that was at the scene at the time of this incident.

This vehicle was subsequently located by Police in Paihia, however Police want to hear from anyone who saw this Honda vehicle either before or after this incident on Saturday.

Following the incident this vehicle is believed to have travelled south of Kaikohe on Mangakahia Road and then along the back roads to Moerewa.

Anyone with information about this matter or the whereabouts of Simon Van Duyn can contact Police on 105, quoting file 200823/6091 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

