More Than $5 Million Of Sport NZ’s New Community Fund Available In Auckland

Applications are now open for Sport NZ’s new fund - Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa - for community-based programmes and projects targeting children and young people at most risk of missing out or being less active. $5,142,362 of the fund will be available in Auckland over the next twelve months, to be managed and distributed on Sport NZ’s behalf by Aktive, with support from partners CLM Community Sport, Harbour Sport, Sport Auckland and Sport Waitākere.

Tū Manawa replaces and improves on Sport NZ’s KiwiSport Regional Partnership Fund and now has double the funding available - $68 million over four years, of which half is from the $265 million Sport Recovery Package. Where KiwiSport only focused on organised sport, Tū Manawa will also fund play and active recreation. It also has a distinct assessment process for Kaupapa Māori organisations.

"We really want Tū Manawa to make a difference for those missing out, and that means ensuring this funding is supporting programmes and projects operating in local communities, based on the needs of those communities," says Sport NZ CEO Peter Miskimmin.

"In the first year we have placed special emphasis on those tamariki and rangatahi whose physical activity levels have been impacted most by COVID-19, which we know from our research are girls and young women, disabled people, those in higher deprivation communities and a slightly higher age bracket of young women aged 19 to 24."

To ensure it reaches these groups, Sport NZ is partnering with the county’s network of Regional Sports Trusts to manage and distribute Tū Manawa, and has allocated funding to them based on both population and deprivation modelling. The priority groups and funding modelling will be reviewed before 30 June 2021 to help inform the second year of investment. Aktive CE Dr Sarah Sandley says having $5,142,362 available in Tāmaki Makaurau over the next 12 months is a great opportunity to support those most impacted by COVID-19 by providing opportunities for them to enjoy the benefits of being physically active.

"Aktive’s strategy for Auckland is clearly aligned with Tū Manawa - we are focused on supporting those who provide quality opportunities in play, active recreation and sport for people who are most

at risk of missing out or are less active. Programmes and projects that reach these groups will be prioritised for this funding."

Dr Sandley adds: "Given the size of Auckland, its incredible diversity, and the funds available, there will be five Advisory Groups, supported by our local partners. We have also appointed Jenny Gill, former Foundation North Chief Executive, as Chair, to oversee decision-making across the region."

Ms Gill spent 15 years at the head of the foundation, New Zealand’s largest philanthropic trust. She was the inaugural awardee of Philanthropy New Zealand’s Perpetual Guardian Lifetime Achievement in Philanthropy Award, and was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2017 New Year’s Honours.

Tū Manawa is available for both new and existing programmes and projects, and funding will be provided for up to 12 months.

Applications for Tū Manawa from within Auckland are now open as follows: CLM Community Sport is responsible for projects delivered only in Counties Manukau (excluding Howick - Pakuranga) Harbour Sport is responsible for projects delivered only in North Harbour Sport Auckland is responsible for projects delivered only in central Auckland and the Howick community Sport Waitākere is responsible for projects delivered only in West Auckland. Aktive is responsible for projects that are delivered in more than one of the above regions. For more information visit: https://aktive.org.nz/funding/tu_manawa_active_aotearoa/

© Scoop Media

