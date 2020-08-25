Diversions Will Be In Place - Fire On Abel Smith Street, Wellington - Wellington
Tuesday, 25 August 2020, 6:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently at the scene of a fire on Abel Smith
Street, Wellington.
The Terrace Tunnel and Arras
Tunnel will be closed and diversions will be in
place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
Police were notified of the fire at
6:10pm.
