QLDC Issues Poison Drop Reminder

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has been made aware of members of the public recently placing poison within Council parks and reserves.

While we understand this has been done with good intentions, placing poison in this manner can have a serious and detrimental effect on animals, including beloved household pets.

Council would like to remind everyone that it is illegal to place poison on Council land without the appropriate permissions. Undertaking unlawful activities on Council reserves is considered a breach of the Reserves Act 1977, and anyone found to be in breach faces the possibility of prosecution.

A recent incident on the Te Araroa Trail near Wānaka involved the illegal drop of the poison Pindone. We urge anyone travelling with animals along this part of the Te Araroa Trail to be cautious and keep their animals on a leash at all times.

Pindone is highly toxic and has strict regulations around its use: it cannot be laid on someone else’s or Council property, must be placed in a certified bait station (unless laid by someone with a controlled substance licence), and any drop must be followed by warning signage for eight months after application.

QLDC Parks Service Delivery Manager Clare Tomkins said it was vital people followed the rules when laying poison.

“When poison turns up in unexpected areas it can have serious repercussions. We know people want to do the right thing, but it’s vital the correct procedures are followed,” Ms Tomkins said.

More information about QLDC’s pest control programme can be found here: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/services/environment-and-sustainability/pest-control

