Titahi Bay Community Plant The Seeds For Environmental Leadership

Wednesday, 26 August 2020, 11:47 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Whānau in Titahi Bay have been planting native seedlings to enhance their local environment as a part of the Kahotea Stream Restoration Group, funded by Greater Wellington Regional Council’s Community Environment Fund.

This funding round focuses on restoring native plants around the Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour and catchment, and has helped a wide range of local community groups to restore and protect te taiao (the environment) in this area.

Greater Wellington biodiversity advisor, Micheline Evans says, “There was a great turn out of students and families at Onepoto Park in Titahi Bay, it’s really encouraging to see locals pitching in to make a difference on their home turf.”

It is estimated that this eager group planted around 400 plants on the day, which included natives such as kōwhai, tōtara, karamu and whau.

“These students are part of a multi-school project in Western Porirua, which aims to empower young people to lead positive change for their local environment,” says Micheline.

Greater Wellington councillor, Jenny Brash says, “These community planting events are wonderful opportunities to strengthen the community’s understanding of fresh water science, native ecosystems and climate change.

“We’ve recently opened this year’s Community Environment Fund and we encourage community groups who are working in this space to submit an application, as they may be eligible,” adds Cr Brash.

Funding from Greater Wellington allows for longer-term planning and better community engagement, says Becky McCormack, who leads the Kahotea Stream Restoration Group and is an education coordinator at Porirua Harbour and Catchment Community Trust.

"Since we have guaranteed funding for plants over the next three years we can channel our focus into achieving a bigger and stronger vision for Kahotea Stream, that will bring the community alongside it,” says Becky.

In addition to the Kahotea Stream Restoration initiative, there are many more community-led projects underway that are currently supported by Greater Wellington’s Community Environment Fund.

If you are interested in restoring your local area, applications for the Community Environment Fund are open until 30 September 2020, apply now at: https://www.gw.govt.nz/communityfunding/.

You can also learn more about nearby environmental events by subscribing to Greater Wellington’s bi-weekly community newsletter, Tātou Rohe: http://www.gw.govt.nz/tatou-rohe.

