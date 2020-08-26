Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Gives 48 Small Scale Community Pest Control Projects A Funding Boost

Wednesday, 26 August 2020, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Waikato Regional Council has given 48 pest animal and plant control projects $149,984 in funding in the latest round of its Small Scale Community Initiatives Fund (SSCIF).

The fund was set up to help local communities and individual landowners undertake ecological enhancement through pest animal and plant control, and this year received 72 applications seeking a total of $239,413.

Successful applications ranged from $592.82 for plant and pest control by an individual landowner creating an open sanctuary to $5000 for a volunteer community group to fill 954 bait stations in Northern Pureora Forest to protect kōkako.

Natural Heritage biodiversity officer Andrew Thomas says preference is given to applications that seek to look after the region’s special natural areas.

“The fund helps volunteer groups and landowners with the costs of materials required to undertake pest management. Being able to support them financially to buy the tools can make a real difference in trying to keep on top of pests.

“In this funding round we are helping with the purchase of a range of traps for rats, stoats, possums and herbicide for pest plant control.”

Natural Heritage team leader Amy Satterfield says “it’s awesome to see so much work being actively undertaken in our region by the steam of individuals and groups who are connecting to nature and taking real ownership, kaitiaki”.

“This year we have people involved in saving kōkako, kiwi, spotless crake, restoring wetlands, controlling invasive pest plants and setting up predator free groups.”

Community Restoration Committee chair Fred Lichtwark thanked everyone who applied for funding.

“Your mahi will result in fantastic gains in biodiversity across the region. The council sees community restoration work as critically important, and for this reason we set up a dedicated committee to encourage growth in this space.”

SCCIF is funded though the uniform annual general charge rate and $150,000 is available every year. Applications can be made for up to $5000, with the funding round falling in June.

Last month, the regional council granted $1.63 million from the Natural Heritage Fund to five community groups working on landscape scale predator control projects.

For more information on funding and scholarships by Waikato Regional Council go to https://www.waikatoregion.govt.nz/community/funding-and-scholarships/.

