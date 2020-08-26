Delays Are Likely - Serious Crash, SH33, Okere Falls - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 26 August 2020, 4:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a three-vehicle
collision near Okere Falls, State Highway 33.
Police
were alerted to the crash at about 3:33, the scene is just
before the turn off into Okere Falls.
Initial
indications suggest one person is injured.
Motorists
are asked to avoid the area, delays are
likely.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more