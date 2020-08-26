Diversions Will Be In Place - Serious Crash - Main Road, Katikati - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 26 August 2020, 4:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle
collision on Main Road, Katikati.
Police were notified
at 4:07pm of the crash, a powerpole is on the road following
the crash.
Initial indications suggest one person has
serious injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area, diversions will be in
place.
