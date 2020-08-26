Upgraded Wastewater Facilities For Cardrona A Step Closer

Vastly improved wastewater infrastructure is on the way for Cardrona following the appointment of Apex Environmental to design and build the $15m new wastewater treatment plant.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby confirmed the appointment, which follows an agreement being finalised between QLDC and the investors of Mount Cardrona Station and the Cardrona Alpine Ski Resort to participate in a new wastewater scheme and treatment plant for the growing community.

“Cardrona has grown considerably in recent years and while the current COVID-19 situation has slowed the district’s growth for now, it is projected to continue in the future. We have an opportunity to get ahead of the game and deliver a new solution for wastewater for our existing Cardrona community and to meet future demand,” Mr Hansby said.

“It can be financially challenging to deliver large infrastructure upgrades in very small communities so we’re pleased to be able to provide a more cost effective wastewater solution by working collaboratively with local private land investors and commercial stakeholders. It’s a great outcome for the whole community,” he said.

The new treatment plant will cater for wastewater flows arriving from the existing Cardrona Village, Cardrona Alpine Resort and the Mount Cardrona Station residential and visitor accommodation alpine resort zone, with all three parties constructing their own network infrastructure to connect to the scheme.

The directors of Mount Cardrona Station, Chris Morton and Andrew Spencer, are delighted to see the project getting underway and are pleased to be partnering with QLDC and the Cardrona Alpine Resort in delivering a long term solution to the Cardrona community.

“The expertise of the lead consultants collaborating with the QLDC Property & Infrastructure team, and the targeted funding from the BNZ Specialised Finance Institutional unit have been critical in the implementation of this project.” More detail on the project plan and consultants involved will be forthcoming over the next twelve months of construction.

Regular updates will be provided to the Cardrona community as the project progresses, including connection costs and how future operating costs might impact residential and commercial rates.

Mr Hansby confirmed that no decision has been made on the QLDC application to the Crown Infrastructure Partners for an $8.1m contribution towards the project through its ‘shovel ready’ fund.

© Scoop Media

