Sign-Up To The Online Central Library Consultation Events

Wednesday, 26 August 2020, 5:15 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Consultation on the Central Library is moving online under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 with three webinar events for the public – and everyone is welcome.

“We’ve had a great response so far with over 300 submissions in the first weeks. But we want to hear from more Wellingtonians about their views on the future of the Central Library service to help inform our decisions in late October,” says Mayor Andy Foster.

“Our Library team has been out with the Planning for Growth Tiny House to answer peoples’ questions and share information about the current building and future options. Unfortunately, we had to move the events planned in our library branches to online webinars while we limit the visitor numbers under Alert Level 2,” he adds.

Libraries portfolio holder Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons says: “We are lucky to have a number of experts from the literacy, learning, arts, community and engineering sectors who will discuss how library spaces, programming and events can play a key role in influencing how people engage and connect with one another and the library’s collections.

“These panel discussions are a great opportunity to discuss how making the space safe for people to be in, and how this creates new possibilities for how communities use the space over the coming decades. A great example of the new opportunities modern libraries can provide people with can be seen in the dynamic Johnsonville Library, and the welcoming Te Awe Library spaces in Brandon Street.”

The three speaker events are:

Who loves our libraries?
Come and join in the discussions with speakers from different community or sector areas, on how the Central Library supported people and communities, and the potential opportunities for creating stronger spaces, connections and meaning for everyone.

6pm – 7pm, Friday 28 August

Speakers: Claire Mabey, Verb Wellington; Ella Flavell, Chair Youth Council; Sandra McCallum, General Manager Changemakers
Register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8802363946198864656

Spaces for everyone
Join in the discussions with library, literature and research experts reimagining how the Central Library building, collections and spaces could reflect the past and create new spaces for everyone.

6pm – 7pm, Monday 31 August.

Speakers: Anne Goulding, Professor of Information Services Management, Victoria University of Wellington; Chris Hay, Manager Tūranga Library & Chair-elect Public Libraries New Zealand; Juliet Blyth, Chief Executive Read NZ
Register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6748343184596616462

Why the Central Library closed and restoring the service to Te Ngākau Civic Precinct 

The Central Library building itself isn’t safe to use. Hear about what closed the building and what is involved in making the building safe again for everyone to use.

12pm – 1pm, Wednesday 2 September

Speakers: Tony Holden, Associate, Senior Structural Engineer Aurecon with Peter Brennan, Manager Property, Wellington City Council
Register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6520247298401358608

As well as continuing to visit the CBD and suburbs with the Planning for Growth team information kiosk over the coming weeks, we will also provide some online drop-in sessions where you can ask questions of the project team.

For the latest list of events please go to: https://www.letstalk.wellington.govt.nz/central-library/widgets/302558/key_dates#132595

How to have your say on the future Central Library service: 

Complete an online submission form at https://www.letstalk.wellington.govt.nz/central-library/

You can also download a copy of the Statement of Proposal and a printed submission form under the ‘Document library’ on the right-hand side of the website. Or you can pick up printed copies from your nearest library branch.

You can provide your views on five options proposed in the Statement of Proposal, or provide your own idea, or say if you prefer an option which was not put forward.

Submissions close at 5pm, Monday 7 September 2020.

Two external organisations have also set up their own events:

Wellington Civic Trust and the Urban Development Institute’s event - Our Library: Strengthen and refurbish? Or rebuild?

Public Trust Hall is opening the doors and inviting Wellingtonians interested in the future of the Central Library to come along and take part in this event which promises to be a robust exchange of views. There will be speakers from all sides of the debate and ample time for discussion from the floor.

Numbers attending are limited so book your seat early. Entry is free.
5pm, Tuesday 1 September 2020 at Public Trust Hall, Public Trust Building, 131-135 Lambton Quay. Bookings are essential at www.eventfinda.co.nz

Join the National Council of Women Wellington Branch to review the Wellington City Council's, "Future of Central Library" consultation. 

The National Council of Women's Wellington Branch is working with the Wellington City Council to encourage women in Wellington to provide feedback on this plan.

The public consultation session titled "What Wellington Womxn Want" will help them develop a written submission from those who attend.

6pm – 7.30pm, Thursday 3 September 2020 

Register for Zoom meeting before 31 August at: https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/what-wellington-womxn-want-sept-2020-registration-117166585411

