Fatality Confirmed Following Two-Vehicle Collision - Update: Serious Crash - Main Road, Katikati
Wednesday, 26 August 2020, 6:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
on Main Road, Katikati.
Police were notified at 4:07pm
of the two-vehicle crash.
The road remains closed and
motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
