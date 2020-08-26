Update: Fire, Abel Smith Street
Wednesday, 26 August 2020, 6:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm no one has died or been injured in
the fire on Abel Smith Street, Wellington last
night.
A scene examination is ongoing to determine the
cause of the fire and will continue over the next two
days.
Road closures will remain in place until the
examination is
complete.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more