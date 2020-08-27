Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Car
Thursday, 27 August 2020, 7:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in
Willoughby Street, Hamilton last night.
The crash
occurred at 6.40pm.
Enquiries into the circumstances
of the crash are ongoing.
Details regarding the
deceased person will be released once all necessary family
notifications have taken
place.
