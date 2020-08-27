Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Car

Gordon Campbell: On The Needlessly Secretive Mosque Attacks Inquiry

With a sigh, the emperor ordered the coffin removed from the premises. The process had ended up defeating the original purpose. Much the same seems to have happened with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks... More>>

Alison McCulloch - This Is Not a Democracy

Aren’t we lucky, we’re constantly told, that we live in a democracy, a government by and of and for the people. Except our system of government is none of those things.More>>

Mosque Attack Sentencing: 'You are in hell' - Anger as victims face killer in court

Brenton Harrison Tarrant is being sentenced for the murder of 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques on 15 March 2019. As well as the murders, he has also pleaded guilty to 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of terrorism. More>>

Attorney-General: Court Judgment On Legality Of Health Orders

The High Court has today released its judgment in Borrowdale v Director-General of Health and the Attorney-General. It is a significant judgment in which all the Health Orders issued under the Health Act Alert Level 3 and 4 lockdown that started ... More>>

