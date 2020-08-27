Shocking New Winter Grazing Footage - Cows Forced To Give Birth In Muddy Paddocks

New footage released by SAFE today shows a cow in labour in a mud-filled paddock and another who has recently given birth. Other cows and their young calves were filmed, as well as one cow with what appears to be her dead calf.

The footage and photos were taken from the roadside adjacent to five farms near Lumsden and Mossburn, in Southland, between 31 July and 8 August 2020.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Marianne Macdonald says animals should never be forced to stand and give birth in mud.

"The reality on farms is that animals continue to suffer in muddy fields with no access to dry areas, due to intensive winter grazing practices."

Macdonald says despite Environment Southland’s repeated claims that winter grazing practices have improved, images like these continue to emerge.

"It’s appalling that cows and their vulnerable young calves are being kept in these conditions. This clearly breaches the Animal Welfare Act 1999, which states animals must be provided with adequate shelter."

Referring to the images and footage of winter grazing that emerged last year, Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor said at SAFE’s recent Political Panel for Animals that the kinds of winter grazing scenes seen last year cannot be repeated. He repeated this statement yesterday on Newstalk ZB.

SAFE agrees with the Minister’s statements, and says he should take action by banning intensive winter grazing.

