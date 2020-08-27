Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Marlborough Environment Grant Scheme Launched

Thursday, 27 August 2020, 11:44 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

A new environmental fund, Working for Nature/Mahi mō te Taiao, will soon be available to landowners, businesses and community organisations for restoring native ecosystems, protecting native habitat and planting stream banks.

Councillor Gerald Hope, Deputy Chair of the Environment Committee, said the new, enhanced fund combines and replaces the former Tui to Town and Greening Marlborough initiatives.

“Council has successful community grant schemes for sports, the arts and culture, heritage and youth but our environmental grant process has been less well coordinated. Working for Nature will bring a much better structure to our process for granting funds for environmental protection and enhancement.”

“Funding has been reallocated from the Tui to Town programme and the Greening Marlborough fund, which is run by the Marlborough Landscape Group. There will also be opportunities to increase the new fund’s budget in the future from other sources, depending on community demand and outcomes achieved.”

The proposed $70,000 annual budget would be split into:

Habitat Marlborough: $25,000 per year

Projects that restore native habitat and improve biodiversity and freshwater quality. The focus would be on planting lowland areas of South Marlborough where there is little native vegetation, as well as waterway and wetland margins. It incorporates the Tui to Town and Greening Marlborough programme with grants of $500 to $5,000 per applicant in any one year.

Protecting Marlborough: $45,000 per year

Projects to control animal and plant pests that are threatening native wildlife and habitats. Grants of between $5,000 and $15,000 per applicant in any one year.

The Environment Committee resolved to appoint Councillor Hope, Councillor David Oddie, Councillor David Croad and Rural Representative Ross Beech to an Environmental Grant Scheme Sub-committee.

Councillor Oddie said the Proposed Marlborough Environment Plan provides the framework for sustainable management of our physical and natural resources and includes principles to support local communities to protect nature and maintain and enhance water quality.

“This fund will be welcome news for the many groups and individuals in Marlborough who are striving to improve natural habitats and control pests.”

He said projects can take place on public, private or Māori-owned land.

“Successful applicants will be required to sign a funding agreement and provide an accountability report once the money is spent.”

The first round of applications will open on 1 October 2020 and close on 31 October 2020.

Today’s decision is subject to ratification by the full Council on Thursday 17 September.

What can be funded?

· Purchasing and planting native species

· Fencing, plant guards and stakes for native plantings

· Pest traps and other pest management devices

· Weed control equipment and chemicals

· Professional ecological and technical advice

· Co-ordination of community-led environmental projects.

What can’t be funded?

· Work that has already been completed, including purchases already made

· Work that is required as a condition of a resource consent or mitigation

· Work that is required as part of subdivision consent/entitlement applications

· Projects that are part of a known future subdivision consent application

· Beautification projects that do not contribute to biodiversity improvement

· Projects that interfere with floodway requirements, e.g. planting on stopbanks

· Projects that already receive ongoing funding from the Council, the Department of Conservation or another management agency.

Funding for community environmental projects can be also sought from the Department of Conservation Community Fund, the Rātā Foundation, Lotteries Environmental and Heritage Fund and local pub charity organisations. Yealands Wine Group also launched its Sustainability Initiative fund this year.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Murdoch Stephens: 3 Important Refugee Issues In A COVID-19 Election?

You may be forgiven for thinking the refugee issue is of a low priority given the current global circumstances and our closed border policy. However, the issue has not gone away for those in need of asylum or refuge, and the moral imperative has not disappeared for New Zealand as a relatively stable nation. In fact, those living in refugee camps are among the most vulnerable communities to the impacts of Covid-19.

In such precarious and challenging times, there is arguably even more need than ever right now for us to stand up for humanitarian issues: for if we only accept refugees in the best of times, what does this say of our commitment to human rights? More>>



 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Needlessly Secretive Mosque Attacks Inquiry

With a sigh, the emperor ordered the coffin removed from the premises. The process had ended up defeating the original purpose. Much the same seems to have happened with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks... More>>

ALSO:

Alison McCulloch - This Is Not a Democracy

Aren’t we lucky, we’re constantly told, that we live in a democracy, a government by and of and for the people. Except our system of government is none of those things.More>>

ALSO:


Mosque Attack Sentencing: 'You are in hell' - Anger as victims face killer in court

Brenton Harrison Tarrant is being sentenced for the murder of 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques on 15 March 2019. As well as the murders, he has also pleaded guilty to 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of terrorism. More>>

ALSO:

Attorney-General: Court Judgment On Legality Of Health Orders

The High Court has today released its judgment in Borrowdale v Director-General of Health and the Attorney-General. It is a significant judgment in which all the Health Orders issued under the Health Act Alert Level 3 and 4 lockdown that started ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>

ALSO:

Public Service Association: Condemns Internal Affairs Job Cuts

Union members condemn the Department of Internal Affair’s plans to slash jobs in Wellington and Auckland, replacing them with a significantly smaller number of roles in based mostly in Christchurch. The DIA restructure eliminates over a hundred ... More>>

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 